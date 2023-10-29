Cowboys swarm Rams with an unexpected unit leading the way

Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams became the latest victim of the stifling Dallas Cowboys defense.

The Rams watched as Cowboys rookie kicker Brandon Aubrey continued his perfect season, tying the NFL record for most made field goals without a miss as he improved to 18-of-18.

But the Cowboys also unlocked another dimension of their game that they hadn’t shown this season; a dimension that will ratchet up their danger level if they continue it.

Dallas' offense was explosive. It was efficient. And rather than just follow the defense's lead as in earlier-season wins, the Cowboys offense guided the 43-20 blowout that could have been more lopsided if Dallas didn't pull its starters with more than half a quarter to play.

The Cowboys, entering an important contest vs. the Philadelphia Eagles next week, improved to 5-2. The Rams fell to 3-5, also losing starting quarterback Matthew Stafford partway through the third quarter due to a thumb injury.

Credit the connection between Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb with the dominant day. Prescott completed 80.6% of passes (22-of-31) for 304 yards, four touchdowns and an interception. Even with the red-zone interception, which was tipped by tight end Sean McKeon before Rams safety Jordan Fuller nabbed it, Prescott posted his best passer rating in more than 11 months, at 133.7.

CeeDee Lamb caught 12 passes for 158 yards, both career highs in his 56-game resume, while also hauling in a pair of touchdowns.

Stafford completed 13-of-22 attempts for 162 yards, a touchdown and an interception in addition to catching a 9-yard pass for a 2-point conversion after his thumb injury.

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland recorded his third pick-six of the season, one away from the NFL record.

The Cowboys also recorded a safety on a blocked punt.

