Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to reworked deal for $18M plus in each of next 2 years, per report

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports

Zack Martin Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (70) walks off the field after practice at the teams training facility, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (Tony Gutierrez/AP)

The Dallas Cowboys and All-Pro guard Zack Martin reached an a agreement on a reworked deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

In the new deal, he will reportedly earn more $18 million in each of the next two years, guaranteed. The team captain was set to see $13.5 million this year and $14 million next year, increasing his income in the new deal by more than $8.5 million.

This comes after he reportedly didn't report to the start of training camp last month because of a contract dispute.

This story will be updated.

