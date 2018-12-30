Cows line up as cross for Christmas

BALFOUR, N.D. - Cows on a family’s farm got into the religious spirit of Christmas.
Drone video shows the cows aligned as a cross against a snowy backdrop.
How was it possible?
The family laid feed in the shape of a cross to get all the bovine into position, KXMB reported.
