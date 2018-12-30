  • Cows line up as cross for Christmas

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BALFOUR, N.D. - Cows on a family’s farm got into the religious spirit of Christmas. 

    Drone video shows the cows aligned as a cross against a snowy backdrop.

    How was it possible? 

    The family laid feed in the shape of a cross to get all the bovine into position, KXMB reported.

