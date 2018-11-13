Credit cards accepted by Salvation Army bellringers at some red kettles

TULSA, Okla. - The Salvation Army Tulsa Area Command kicked off its red kettle campaign Saturday with a new mascot, an online angel tree program and kettles with credit card machines.
Officials said they tested out the new debit and credit card machines at some sites last year, but now every red kettle will have the new technology. The goal of the method is to make it easier for people who want to help.
Salvation Army officials said they will be helping 2,600 families during this holiday season with the red kettle and angel tree programs.
The Tulsa-area branch of the organization hopes to reach its $70,000 goal this year.
