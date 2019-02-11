Crew rescues teen, dog from frozen pond, day after saving deer

Emergency workers pulled a 14-year-old girl and her dog from a frozen pond in Edgewood on Friday afternoon, a day after they saved a deer from an icy pond.
Deputies responded to a 911 call around 2 p.m. from a neighbor who reported hearing a voice screaming for help from a pond.
The caller reported she couldn't see anyone in the pond but was concerned someone may have fallen into the water.
When a crew arrived, they saw a teen and her dog were clinging to a log in the frozen pond.
TRENDING NOW:
- LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh school, business closings and delays
- LIVE UPDATES: Snow falling across area as complicated system moves through
- Five kids, ages 12-16, charged in shooting death of Nashville musician
- VIDEO: Kennywood's newest roller coaster 'Steel Curtain' taking shape
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Deputies said the teen was walking her dog on the pond and fell through.
Responders went out and pulled the teen to safety. The teen and her dog were not injured.
The same crew rescued a deer from an icy pond in South Hill on Thursday.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}