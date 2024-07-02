Cristiano Ronaldo says he is playing in his last European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo told Portugal TV's RTP that Euro 2024 will be his last European Championship.

"Without a doubt it's the last Euro [for me], of course it is," Ronaldo said following Portugal's Round of 16 win over Slovenia on Monday.

"But I'm not emotional about that. I'm moved by everything that football entails, by the enthusiasm I have for the game, the enthusiasm I see in the fans, having my family here, people's passion... it's not about leaving the world of football. What else is there for me to do or win?"

Ronaldo, 39, is currently playing in his record-sixth European Championship and has scored more goals (14) than any other men's player in the history of the tournament. Portugal, which won Euro 2016, faces France next on Friday with a semifinal berth on the line.

It was at Euro 2004, hosted by Portugal, that Ronaldo made his debut in the competition. He scored twice in the tournament, including the opening goal against the Netherlands in the semifinal before losing to Greece in the final.

Through four games at Euro 2024, Ronaldo, the all-time men's leading scorer with 130 goals, has yet to score after recording at least one goal in each of his previous five times in the competition.

During Monday's win over Slovenia, Ronaldo had his 114th-minute penalty shot stopped by goalkeeper Jan Oblak. After he was shown in tears during the break between the first and second extra time periods, he converted his penalty attempt during the shootout to help Portugal advance.

"Obviously it's frustrating when we can't score, but it's football," Ronaldo said afterward. "In the end, the result was positive was the most important thing.

"I lose twice this year on penalties [to Al Ain in a penalty shootout in the Asian Champions League quarterfinals and to Al Hilal in the King Cup of Champions final], and now I won. I think football sometimes has to be fair, and it was fair because I think Portugal deserved to win."

Euro 2028, when Ronaldo will be 43 years old, will be co-hosted by England, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Wales, and Scotland.