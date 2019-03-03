Cutout of 'deranged man' standing in cold holding pillow fools Minnesota residents

JORDAN, Minn. - Residents in a central Minnesota town were startled to see a man standing out in bitter cold weather, coatless and holding a pillow. It’s not surprising that callers to the police reported the “deranged man,” wondering if the man had frozen to death.
There was a reason the man looked stiff as a board.
Investigating officers in the town of Jordan discovered the person in question was actually a life-size cardboard cutout of Mike Lindell, the CEO for MyPillow, a manufacturing company based in Chaska, Minnesota, WCCO reported.
“Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.
No wonder residents were concerned. Last month was Minnesota’s fourth snowiest month on record, KMSP reported. And it was cold, too: Many school districts were forced to either close or delay starting times.
