Cutout of 'deranged man' standing in cold holding pillow fools Minnesota residents

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    JORDAN, Minn. - Residents in a central Minnesota town were startled to see a man standing out in bitter cold weather, coatless and holding a pillow. It’s not surprising that callers to the police reported the “deranged man,” wondering if the man had frozen to death.

    There was a reason the man looked stiff as a board.

    Investigating officers in the town of Jordan discovered the person in question was actually a life-size cardboard cutout of Mike Lindell, the CEO for MyPillow, a manufacturing company based in Chaska, Minnesota, WCCO reported.

    “Those cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance,” the police department wrote in a Facebook post.

    No wonder residents were concerned. Last month was Minnesota’s fourth snowiest month on record, KMSP reported. And it was cold, too: Many school districts were forced to either close or delay starting times.

