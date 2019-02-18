  • Dad arrested after police say his 2-year-old child ate meth

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Georgia father has been arrested after deputies say his 2-year-old ate meth

    Keith Edward Teubner Sr. of Spalding County was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and other charges. 

    >> Read more news stories 

    Deputies were called to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital on Thursday on reports that a child had eaten methamphetamine

    Deputies got a warrant for Teubner's home on Greer Road, where they found drugs in the bedroom, authorities said.

    Deputies also learned Teubner knew his child had ingested the drug but didn't seek medical care, authorities said. It's unclear who took the toddler to the hospital. 

    The child was turned over to the Division of Family and Children's Services. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories