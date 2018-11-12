Dad leaves kids at bus stop after drinking, police say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police said a New Mexico man left his two children at a bus stop after having several drinks, KRQE reported.
Oct. 27 was a cold night when Anthony Manzanares allegedly left his 3-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter at a bus stop near a convenience store, the television station reported.
Police video shows the children sitting alone at the bus stop, shivering and crying.
"(The child) just said his daddy left him to go get more beers," a witness told police, KRQE reported.
According to a police report, Manzanares was drinking at a homeless hangout with a woman and his two children..
TRENDING NOW:
- Rain, snow showers moving in Monday night
- 18-year-old woman shot in local neighborhood
- Man shot to death over Xbox sale gone wrong, wife says
- VIDEO: Mom says ‘code word' saved daughter from being kidnapped
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
"He drank two Bud Lights, two Natural Lights and then he drank two Fireballs," Manzanares’ daughter told KRQE. After a fight ensued, Manzanares took the children to a bus stop and walked away, according to the arrest report.
"He said, 'Where's my beer?' and he just took off," Manzanares’ daughter said, according to the police report.
Manzanares returned and told police he was around the corner “meeting a friend,” KRQE reported. He was arrested and charged with “intentionally placing a child in a situation where the life of a child is endangered,” according to the arrest report.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}