    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    BALTIMORE, Md. - A Baltimore driver couldn’t take it anymore as he sat in traffic gridlock.

    The man suddenly jumped out of his car and began dancing in the middle of the road, showing off his moves to stunned drivers.

    Another surprised driver, Erin Mandras, spotted the dancer as she was driving in the opposite direction.

    “I couldn’t make this up if I tried,” Mandras said in a Facebook post. “I guess this man thought it was a good time to bust out his dance moves while in construction on a Tuesday morning.”

    Frustrated and angry drivers mostly likely enjoyed the diversion the dancing driver provided as they waited to get through the delay.

