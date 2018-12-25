BALTIMORE, Md. - A Baltimore driver couldn’t take it anymore as he sat in traffic gridlock.
The man suddenly jumped out of his car and began dancing in the middle of the road, showing off his moves to stunned drivers.
Another surprised driver, Erin Mandras, spotted the dancer as she was driving in the opposite direction.
“I couldn’t make this up if I tried,” Mandras said in a Facebook post. “I guess this man thought it was a good time to bust out his dance moves while in construction on a Tuesday morning.”
Frustrated and angry drivers mostly likely enjoyed the diversion the dancing driver provided as they waited to get through the delay.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers' last home game of regular season moved to later time
- Police release body camera footage of officer shooting homeowner's dog
- Arrest warrants issued for 4 people who needed to be rescued from W. Va. mine
- VIDEO: Man in critical condition after being hit by truck on Route 51
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}