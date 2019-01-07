Dancer at Florida strip club accused of threatening mass shooting

LAKELAND, Fla. - A dancer at a Florida strip club is accused of online threats to commit a mass shooting, The Ledger of Lakeland reported.
According to the Lakeland Police Department, Brein Basarich, 31, was arrested at her Lakeland home on Jan. 2 on charges of written threats to kill, and to do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, the newspaper reported. Basarich, a dancer at the Showgirls Men’s Club in nearby Plant City, posted on the blogging site Tumblr under the user name “taking-lives,” WFLA reported.
According to the arrest affidavit, Basarich’s Tumblr account allegedly had posts that state “I had a vision ... of a very public place, only one way in and one way out. Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”
The affidavit said Basarich planned to buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle “soonish,” the Ledger reported.
“Pretty excited. It will be my first gun and I plan to get others,” she allegedly wrote on Tumblr.
Police said Basarich admitted she wrote the posts and is a "fan of serial killers and mass murderers," WFLA reported.
Basarich was taken to the Polk County Jail and later released on $5,000 bond, the television station reported.
