Dancer at Florida strip club accused of threatening mass shooting

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    LAKELAND, Fla. - A dancer at a Florida strip club is accused of online threats to commit a mass shooting, The Ledger of Lakeland reported.

    According to the Lakeland Police Department, Brein Basarich, 31, was arrested at her Lakeland home on Jan. 2 on charges of written threats to kill, and to do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, the newspaper reported. Basarich, a dancer at the Showgirls Men’s Club in nearby Plant City, posted on the blogging site Tumblr under the user name “taking-lives,” WFLA reported.

    According to the arrest affidavit, Basarich’s Tumblr account allegedly had posts that state “I had a vision ... of a very public place, only one way in and one way out. Preferably a bar/club on a busy night. 2019 has a lot in store if my plans go according!”

    The affidavit said Basarich planned to buy an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle “soonish,” the Ledger reported.

    “Pretty excited. It will be my first gun and I plan to get others,” she allegedly wrote on Tumblr.

    Police said Basarich admitted she wrote the posts and is a "fan of serial killers and mass murderers," WFLA reported.

    Basarich was taken to the Polk County Jail and later released on $5,000 bond, the television station reported.

     

