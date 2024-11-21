Daniel Jones shares emotional goodbye message to Giants fans: 'I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.'

Daniel Jones spent parts of Thursday's practice with the New York Giants working with the scout team, even lining up at safety during a walkthrough. The sixth-year quarterback was benched this week by head coach Brian Daboll in favor of Tommy DeVito, and before taking questions from reporters Jones read a prepared statement that sounded like a goodbye to the organization.

Giants QB Daniel Jones full opening statement.



“I’m still processing and trying to think through best thing for this team, what the best thing is for me.” pic.twitter.com/FPUIjb6dIJ — Charlotte Carroll (@charlottecrrll) November 21, 2024

"The opportunity to play for the New York Giants was truly a dream come true and I'm extremely grateful to the Mara and Tisch families for the chance to play here," Jones said. "The Giants are truly a first-class organization and I have nothing but genuine respect and appreciation for the people who have built it and who helped carry on that tradition. I've met so many special people and created relationships that will truly last a lifetime.

"Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and staff that have done so much for me these past six years. There have been some great times, but of course we all wish there had been more of those. I take full responsibility for my part in not bringing more wins. No one wanted to win more games worse than me and I gave everything I had on the field and in my preparation.

"Of course, this season has been disappointing for all, and of course I wish I could have done more. I'm 100 percent accountable for my part. I did not play well enough consistently enough to help the team get the results. The reality of the NFL is it's hard to win games and requires consistent performance from everyone involved. We didn't do that well enough, so the idea to change something happens and I understand.

"I love the game. I love being part of a team. I'm excited for the next opportunity and know that there's a lot of good football in front of me and I'm excited about that.

"To all the fans, I've got deep respect and appreciation for your passion and love for the Giants. The fans are a huge part of what makes playing for the Giants special."

The Giants added quarterback Tim Boyle this week and it appears that Jones has been bumped to fourth on the depth chart behind DeVito, Drew Lock and Boyle.

Why Jones was on scout team duty has to do with his $23 million injury guarantee for 2025. If the Giants aren't going to play him over their final seven games, there's no need to take a risk and be on the hook for that money next season.

Jones is currently in the second-year of a four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed in March 2023. He has no guaranteed money remaining after this season and the Giants would take on $22 million in dead cap space in 2025 and $11 million in 2026 if he's cut after this season.

In six seasons with Jones at quarterback the Giants are 22-44-1 with one season with a winning record and one playoff appearance — both came in 2022. He has 70 career touchdown passes and 47 interceptions, as well as 26 fumbles lost and was also sacked 208 times in 70 games.

Jones told reporters he was still processing the decision and is only focusing on this week and not if he will remain around the team for the final seven weeks of the season.

"For now, I’m doing the best I can to help Tommy prepare, help the team prepare," Jones said. "That’s what I’m going to do right now.”