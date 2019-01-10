Dashcam shows police officers, bystanders rescue driver from overturned, burning car

Dashcam video captured the moment police officers and bystanders rescued a driver trapped in an overturned, burning car.
The incident happened on New Year’s Day in Corpus Christi, Texas, when another vehicle traveling the wrong way on State Highway 358 struck the 70-year-old man’s vehicle.
Upon impact, the man’s car flipped on its side and caught fire, trapping him inside, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department.
Corpus Christi police officers and a group of bystanders rushed to the scene and flipped the car back over, rescuing the man.
Officials with the police department said they believe the man “would not have survived without their heroic efforts.”
