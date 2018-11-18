David Hockney painting sells for $90.3M

NEW YORK - A painting by David Hockney fetched $90.3 million Thursday night, a record price for a living artist’s work, The New York Times reported.
Hockney’s 1972 painting, “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures),” sold in nine minutes at Christie’s, The Guardian reported.
The British artist’s work topped the previous record of $58.4 million, set in 2013 for one of Jeff Koons’ “Balloon Dog” sculptures, the Times reported.
The high bid for the 81-year-old artist’s work was $80 million but soared to $90,312,500 after the buyer’s premium, the Guardian reported.
TRENDING NOW:
- Homemade silencer last piece of evidence in arrest of 4 family members in 8 murders
- Pregnant woman slain with crossbow; unborn son survives
- Juvenile in 'grave condition' after being shot in head
- VIDEO: Police ID suspect in fatal Munhall shooting
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Bidding quickly reached $70 million among three people in the room and five others calling in, the Times reported. The bidding was decided between two of the telephone callers, the newspaper reported.
“We rarely can say, ‘This is the one opportunity to buy the best painting from the artist.’ This is it,” Ana Maria Celis, vice president of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s, told the Guardian before the auction in Manhattan.
The buyer was not identified.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}