0 Day care worker accused of body-slamming 1-year-old for not taking nap

SMYRNA, Ga. - A Georgia day care worker has been arrested and fired following accusations that she body-slammed a 1-year-old child.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jonee Hamilton on Tuesday night, a week after the alleged incident at Oxford Babies in Smyrna.

WSB-TV's Chris Jose obtained an arrest warrant, which claimed that Hamilton not only slammed the toddler, but also grabbed and shoved the child's head into a floor mat.

Police said Hamilton was upset that the child would not take a nap.

Investigators told Jose they are not ready to release surveillance video of the alleged attack but did say the child was bleeding from the mouth.

“She went to a doctor. They don’t see a concussion. But something like this could’ve easily caused concussions, broken bones,” said Heather Knight with the Smyrna Police Department.

Jose learned that police are also looking into a possible second attack that happened on the same day.

"We have to review pretty much their whole case, videos, to see if there's anything going on," Knight said.

Jose spoke with Amani Hite, an educator not associated with the day care. Hite said she is concerned about the injured child.

"If it isn't your occupation of choice, if you don't think you'll be good with children, find another job," Hite said.

Hamilton was hired in September and passed a background check, according to police. The owners confirmed to Jose that she has been fired.

Hamilton is in the Cobb County Jail with no bond and faces felony charges of aggravated assault and cruelty to children.

