  • Daylight saving time is here: Did you remember to 'spring forward'?

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    It's time to "spring forward" again.

    Daylight saving time arrived at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means you need to set your clocks ahead one hour if you haven't already. (That is, unless you live in Hawaii or most parts of Arizona, which do not observe the time change.)

    >> Read more trending news 

    So grab a cup of coffee, mourn your lost hour of sleep and start adjusting to your new schedule. You'll be able to "fall back" an hour when daylight saving time ends Nov. 3. 

    RELATED HEADLINES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories