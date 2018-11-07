Dead brothel owner, reality TV personality, Dennis Hof wins Nevada election

Despite dying last month, Dennis Hof won his race for Nevada’s 36th Assembly District.
Hof ran on a ticket that promoted himself as a Donald Trump-style Republican candidate, The Associated Press reported.
Hof was found dead at one of his brothels called the Love Ranch, which is an hour outside Las Vegas. He was found dead on Oct. 16 by Ron Jeremy and a prostitute at the location, the AP reported.
He had been celebrating his 72nd birthday in a series of parties of the weekend. Officials are awaiting a cause of death ruling, but don’t suspect foul play, the AP reported.
It is the same brothel where NBA player Lamar Odom was found unconscious in 2015.
Hof had starred in the series “Cathouse” on HBO and wrote the book “The Art of the Pimp,” a play on the title of Trump’s book, “The Art of the Deal.”
Hof ran as a Republican in Tuesday’s election, beating his opponent, Lesia Romanov. County officials will appoint another Republican to fill the seat in the highly Republican district, the AP reported.
Hof had run in 2016 as a Libertarian, but lost that election.
