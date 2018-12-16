Deck collapses while family taking Christmas photos; multiple people injured

CONYERS, Ga. - Two people were airlifted to an Atlanta hospital Saturday after a deck collapsed at a home in Conyers, Georgia, and several other people suffered injuries requiring transport to area medical centers.
About 4:30 p.m., the Rockdale County Fire Department received a call of a deck collapse on Lake Sorrento Drive. About 15 people were on the deck at the rear of the home when the structure collapsed, according to Rockdale County Fire-Rescue Chief Dan Morgan.
“It was about a 15-by-20 [foot] deck, a standard-sized deck,” Morgan said. “There were about 15 people on it. We have numerous broken bones.”
None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, Morgan said. Two patients, who were the most seriously injured, were airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital with broken bones in their lower extremities.
Four other people were transported by ambulance to area hospitals. Some left by private vehicles for medical attention, Morgan said.
Morgan said several fire units and ambulances responded to the scene, as did two helicopters, including one air ambulance serving DeKalb County.
The homes in the subdivision are some of the oldest in the area and were built in the 1960s and 1970s according to WSB-TV.
