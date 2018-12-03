  • Delta now using facial recognition technology in Atlanta; plans to expand

    By: Kelly Yamanouchi, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines has rolled out facial recognition technology for international travel at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for what it calls the first biometric terminal in the United States -- and is now making plans to expand the technology in Detroit.

    Atlanta-based Delta in September announced plans to make the international terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson into a biometric terminal, including facial recognition at check-in, at the security checkpoint, at gates and at Customs.

    Passengers can essentially show their faces to a camera instead of showing identification or a boarding pass.

    During boarding, the use of facial recognition saves an average of 2 seconds per passenger, or a total of 9 minutes for boarding of a wide-body plane, according to Delta.

    The airline plans to expand facial recognition at its Detroit hub to all of its international gates at the McNamara Terminal in the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. It will then roll out facial recognition throughout the Detroit terminal in 2019.

     
     

