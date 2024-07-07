DeMar DeRozan agrees to 3-year, $70 million deal with Kings: Report

DeMar DeRozan is indeed headed to his native California, but not to the teams some assumed he would.

The Sacramento Kings have agreed with DeRozan on a three-year, $70 million sign-and-trade deal that will see Harrison Barnes sent to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash sent to the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources with @TimBontemps: The Sacramento Kings are agreed on a sign-and-trade that will land DeMar DeRozan on a three-year deal, send Harrison Barnes to the San Antonio Spurs and Chris Duarte, two second-round picks and cash to the Chicago Bulls. pic.twitter.com/eopPkSPBvc — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2024

This article will be updated with more information.