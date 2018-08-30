0 Deputies identify barefoot woman seen ringing doorbell in home surveillance video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Update 10:00 p.m EDT Aug. 29: Montgomery County authorities have identified a woman who was caught on a home surveillance camera ringing the doorbell in the middle of the night Friday.

They are not going to publicly identify her, though, because investigators said she is a victim of domestic violence, according to CNN.

Officials did say she is safe and with her family.

Police in Texas will not identify the woman seen ringing doorbells at 3 a.m. because she's a domestic violence victim. But they can confirm that she is safe and with family. — Faith M. Karimi (@FaithMKarimi) August 29, 2018

(Previous story)

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who rang the doorbell of a home in Montgomery County early Friday in what police are calling a suspicious incident.

In the footage, taken from a home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision in Montgomery, the woman appears to be partially dressed, barefoot and wearing what appears to be a restraint dangling from one of her wrists.

She woke the home’s resident when she rang the doorbell around 3:20 a.m. Friday, deputies said. By the time the resident got to the door, the woman was gone, KHOU reported.

No missing person’s reports in the area match the woman’s description, according to deputies.

Authorities said they have gotten several tips from people who believe the woman matches the description of a missing person in their area. Deputies said Sunday that they continued to comb through the reports, but added that “as of now, none are believed to be the (woman) in the video.”

Anyone with information on the woman seen in the video is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

