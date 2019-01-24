Deputies: Man kidnaps cab driver, forces him to drive nearly 200 miles

HAHIRA, Ga. - A homeless man is accused of kidnapping a cab driver and forcing him to drive nearly 200 miles from Florida to a south Georgia town, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.
Joshua Brandon Sexton, 18, is charged with kidnapping, obstruction of an officer and interference with custody, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held without bond.
According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Sexton hailed a cab Jan. 13 and told the driver he had a knife, the Daily Times reported. Sexton forced the driver to take him to Hahira, Georgia, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told the newspaper.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the cab driver was from Panama City Beach, Florida.
The suspect was not carrying a knife and only had a pen, Paulk told the Daily Times.
"He wanted to come up here to see his girlfriend," Paulk told the newspaper.
