  • Deputies: Man kidnaps cab driver, forces him to drive nearly 200 miles

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HAHIRA, Ga. - A homeless man is accused of kidnapping a cab driver and forcing him to drive nearly 200 miles from Florida to a south Georgia town, the Valdosta Daily Times reported.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Joshua Brandon Sexton, 18, is charged with kidnapping, obstruction of an officer and interference with custody, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office said. He is being held without bond.

    TRENDING NOW:

    According to a Sheriff’s Office report, Sexton hailed a cab Jan. 13 and told the driver he had a knife, the Daily Times reported. Sexton forced the driver to take him to Hahira, Georgia, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk told the newspaper.

    According to the Sheriff’s Office, the cab driver was from Panama City Beach, Florida.

    The suspect was not carrying a knife and only had a pen, Paulk told the Daily Times.

    "He wanted to come up here to see his girlfriend," Paulk told the newspaper.

     
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories