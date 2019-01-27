Deputies: Man made social media threat to shoot 3rd-graders for talking about his mom

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. - According to officials, a man said he was just joking when he threatened on social media to shoot third-graders at a North Carolina elementary school.
TRENDING NOW:
- 2 men killed in tragic incident on Parkway East have been identified
- 11 things to know about the Arctic blast moving into Pittsburgh area
- N.C. 3-year-old missing 2 days spent time hanging out with bear
- VIDEO: Pitt gymnastics team holds 'Light It Up Blue' meet for autism awareness
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Isaiah David Napier, 18, is now charged with with making a false report concerning mass violence on an educational property.
>> On WSOCTV.com: Man sends inappropriate Snapchats to 13-year-old boy, mother says
Wake Forest authorities said Napier was arrested after a tipster pointed out a concerning Snapchat post.
"Any threat against school property and children of this county will be taken seriously no matter what your age and no matter the intent," said Eric Curry, with the Wake County Sheriff's Office.
Napier allegedly posted a picture of himself on Snapchat holding what appeared to be a rifle and threatened to shoot third-graders at a nearby school for calling his mom names.
Wake County deputies credit the person who notified law enforcement officers for Napier's arrest.
"They immediately took steps to call the authorities for us to step in to investigate. That's the kind of community support we need to have," said Curry.
Deputies said the weapon seen in Napier's post was actually an airsoft gun.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}