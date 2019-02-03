Deputies seize $30K worth of marijuana, gun arsenal from grandmother's house

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A 62-year-old grandmother with an arsenal of guns is accused of trafficking drugs out of her home in a Cobb County neighborhood.
Deputies found 13.5 pounds of marijuana worth $30,000 at Patricia Darling's home in Powder Springs. Investigators say they also seized dozens of assault rifles, shotguns and handguns.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Chris Jose found out Darling allegedly ran the drug ring near children. He spoke to neighbors, who were all surprised to hear Darling did this under the radar.
"I’ve known her for a long time, for the past seven years. I always thought she was a nice woman," neighbor Mariah Houchin said.
Shirley Deese described Darling as someone who looked out for the neighborhood, especially children. Deese told Jose she would often see the 62-year-old grandmother out with her grandson.
TRENDING NOW:
"She’s a good person. She’ll do anything for you. She will for me," Desse said.
The arrest warrant obtained by Jose shows Darling faces several felony charges for dozens of alleged crimes. Jose learned that the drug trafficking ring doesn't appear to involve just Darling, and other arrests are possible.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}