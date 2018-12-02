0 Deputies: Thieves steal $5K in materials from disabled veteran's future home

MAYTOWN, Wash. - Thieves in Washington state stole more than $5,000 worth of building materials from the construction site of a disabled veteran’s future home in Maytown, Thurston County.

TRENDING NOW:

“When you feel like you’re not really worthy of a home in the first place and then you come out here and you find somebody’s broken into a box and stolen a bunch of materials, you know, from your project that have been donated for free – that just makes me feel even worse,” said Sgt. Jereme Sawyer.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at 4022 150th Ave. SW.

Someone broke the lock off a storage container sitting in front of Sawyer’s future home and stole nine windows, worth more than $5,000.

Miller Construction contractor Carey Miller broke the news to Sawyer on Tuesday.

“The handle was open and, obviously, there was no lock on it, so you could tell someone had been in the container,” said Miller.

Sawyer has been through a lot.

On April 3, 2012, an IED exploded under him when he was in Afghanistan.

“I lost both of my limbs, obviously. Both of my eardrums blew out. My left eardrum was 100 percent; my right eardrum was 25 percent. The blast threw me back,” he said. “It gave me a traumatic brain injury because I hit my head so hard and it also gave me two bulging discs in my lower spine."

>> Read more trending news

Since then, the retired Army veteran has overcome the unthinkable. Now, he has to deal with even more.

Construction workers said they want to track down the person who stole from Sawyer.

“I’d honestly look them in their eyes and ask, ‘Did you know this home was being built for a troop, a wounded warrior?’ And I’d love to see their expression, and I’d pretty much go from there because if I didn’t see a tear, I’d probably make a tear,” said Chris Greenwood, Site Worx Northwest owner.

“I feel like I need to take some form of action, but what do I do?” said Sawyer.

Homes for Our Troops is the organization funding the building of the home. Many materials are also donated by local businesses.

“Homes for Our Troops is going to be a big part of my life that will allow me to even become a first-time homeowner,” said Sawyer.

Those who’d like to help can donate to Homes for Our Troops. Anyone with information is asked to call the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office at 360-704-2740.

This makes me so mad! Thieves stole $5,000 worth of donated building materials that were supposed to be used on Sgt. Jereme Sawyer’s future home.



The retired army veteran lost both legs when an IED detonated in Afghanistan in 2012.



Story on @KIRO7Seattle at 5:45p. pic.twitter.com/iOalCpgG1t — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyKIRO7) November 29, 2018

Love that you asked! You can donate to @HomesForOurTrps, the organization building the home for Sgt. Sawyer. Website -- https://t.co/Ue2Ml6TQcB @kiro7news https://t.co/R3I2Xe0l3i — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyKIRO7) November 29, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.