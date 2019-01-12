Deputy arrested for buying drugs at Cracker Barrel, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police arrested a Shelby County deputy after he bought oxycodone from undercover officers, court records said.
Jeffery Crossley met with the officers to purchase the drugs at the Cracker Barrel, detectives wrote in the arrest affidavit.
After he purchased five oxycodone pills from the officers, he was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance to manufacture/deliver/sell and possession of controlled substance.
The former charge comes from a recorded conversation; in which Crossley told police he would have purchased more pills, however, he was expecting a “large shipment of Suputex,” which was supposed to arrive on Friday, court records said.
He also said he knew multiple people who would buy drugs from the undercover officer, police said.
Inside his car, police found two handguns, various drugs, a radio that belongs to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement-related items, police said.
Crossley has posted bond.
FOX13 contacted the Shelby County Sheriff's Office for comment. The office issued the following statement:
“We take these allegations very seriously. He’s been relieved of duty without pay and an internal investigation is ongoing. We commend the person who brought the actions of the deputy to law-enforcement’s attention.”
