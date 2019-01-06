  • Deputy placed on leave after shooting barking dog

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. - A Faulkner County sheriff’s deputy was placed on paid administrative leave after a video showing him shooting a small dog was posted on social media. 

    The deputy, who is assigned a K-9, was responding to a call about an aggressive dog, KARK reported. In the video, the deputy is seen talking to a homeowner and then at one point shooting the barking dog. 

    The sheriff said criminal and internal investigations are being conducted, KARK reported.

    Reese’s, the dog that was shot, is recovering. A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for her medical costs.

     

