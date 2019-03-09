Deputy rescues woman from burning home

BAYTOWN, Texas - A perilous rescue in Texas was caught on body cam.
Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Roberto Martinez was dispatched to a fire just after 3 a.m. March 5.
Neighbors told the deputy a 63-year-old woman was trapped inside a burning trailer home.
Martinez sprang into action, busting a window with his flashlight and pulling the woman through the window.
Officials said he “carried her to safety before collapsing from exhaustion and choking on smoke.”
Martinez and the woman were treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital.
The Baytown Fire Department reportedly believes the blaze was accidental.
