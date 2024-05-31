Detroit Pistons fire general manager Troy Weaver amid franchise-record losing skid

After a disastrous season, the Detroit Pistons fired general manager Troy Weaver on Friday, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Pistons finished with a 14-68 record during the regular season, worst in the NBA. The lows of the 2023-24 season included an NBA-record 28-game losing skid after winning two games in October.

They eclipsed the NBA’s longest single-season skid at 26 games which was done by the 2010-11 Cleveland Cavaliers and 2013-14 Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers also lost an all-time record 28 consecutive games over the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Weaver was hired in June 2020 after a 10-year stint with the Oklahoma City Thunder in multiple capacities, culminating in vice president of basketball operations. Over his three-plus seasons in Detroit, the Pistons went 74-244 for a .303 winning percentage. Their best finish over that span was in 2021-22 when they won 23 games.

Weaver inherited a roster without a franchise star to build around. During his tenure, the Pistons had four consecutive lottery picks highlighted by Cade Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick.

Detroit also drafted Killian Hayes (No. 7 in 2020), Jaden Ivey (No. 5 in 2022) and Ausar Thompson (No. 5 in 2023). The Pistons currently have the best odds at the top pick in 2024, according to Tankathon.

At the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, head coach Dwane Casey stepped down and moved to a front-office position allowing Weaver to make his first head-coaching hire in Detroit. Weaver selected former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and rewarded him with a six-year, $78.5 million contract with a two-year team option that would top out over $100 million. Weaver and Williams had a relationship stemming from their time in Oklahoma City.

The Pistons last won a postseason game in 2008 and last made the playoffs in 2019.