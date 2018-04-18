  • Dick's destroying all guns it pulled from shelves after school shooting

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dick's Sporting Goods is destroying all the guns and accessories that it stopped selling earlier this year after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

    The retailer said Tuesday that it is in the process of destroying all the firearms it pulled from its shelves, rather than trying to return them to their manufacturers.

    Dicks made headlines in February when, in the aftermath of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, it banned the sale of assault-style rifles and the sale of all guns to anyone under 21. Other retailers followed suit, including Walmart, which also raised its minimum-age rules for firearms.

    Dick's is based in the Pittsburgh area. The company's decision to destroy the guns was first reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Dick's destroying all guns it pulled from shelves after school shooting

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Trump playing golf in Florida with Japan's Abe

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parenting of the future: Many embryos, each with DNA profile

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Bill Cosby at courthouse for 8th day of retrial

  • Headline Goes Here

    Liquidation firms win bid for The Bon-Ton Stores