Disabled veteran banned from 911 after making over 100 calls in 3 years

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Georgia man who’s called 911 over 100 times in the last three years -- for things as simple as getting him a glass of milk.
William Baccus, 62, called for emergency services up to 118 times with requests that included bringing him his cellphone and TV remote, WSB reports.
Cobb County fire and police departments have banned Baccus from calling 911 unless there is a real emergency.
“It does put other people in unnecessary danger, that could potentially need our service in a true emergency,” said Cobb County Fire Chief Randy Crider.
Crews have responded to every call and sometimes Baccus doesn't answer the door, Crider said.
The more time first responders spend at the home for non-emergencies, the more time it could take them to get to scenes where it could mean life or death, officials said.
A friend of Baccus’ told WSB that he is a disabled veteran.
Jail records show he hasn't turned himself in to police. Calls to his attorney haven't been returned.
