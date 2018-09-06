  • Dismembered body found in landfill identified as missing West Virginia woman

    By: Chelsea Prince and Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has confirmed that the body recently found dismembered in a Bartow County landfill was a woman reported missing in West Virginia.

    Courtney Dubois, 20, who disappeared from Fairmont, West Virginia, was identified using dental records obtained through law enforcement channels from her family, the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release late Wednesday.

    “This is an important step in the investigative process and allows law enforcement to focus specifically on Courtney Dubois from this point and going forward,” Bartow Sheriff Clark Millsap said in the release.

    On Aug. 13, Bartow deputies pulled the woman’s remains from a Cartersville recycling plant. They found her body in numerous pieces and disposed of in individual bags.

    “I’ve been doing this 35 years and I’ve never seen anything like this before,” Millsap said at the time.

    Dubois was first identified by her distinctive tattoos. She had two names tattooed on each of her shoulder blades and a tattoo on her chest, authorities said.

    Earlier in August, authorities released a sketch of the woman described as being between 5-foot-2 and 5-foot-6, weighing 150 pounds with brown or reddish hair. 

    Authorities have created a tip line at 770-387-5110 for people to provide any information they may have on the case.

     
     

