DNA from facial tissue, fingerprints lead to murder charge

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    KANSAS CITY. Mo. - A Kansas City man is accused of second-degree murder and armed criminal action after DNA evidence and fingerprints linked to a fatal shooting outside a convenience store, the The Kansas City Star reported.

    Timothy R. Fernandez, 42, was charged in the shooting death of 40-year-old Michael Bryan on Feb. 5, KCTV reported. According to a release from the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Fernandez is not in custody, the television station reported.

    Surveillance video at the convenience store showed Bryan talking to a man, according to the release. When Bryan walked away, the suspect drew a gun and shot him in the back.

    The video also showed the suspect using a tissue to blow his nose and throw it to the ground. Police recovered the tissue for DNA testing, and two days later located a backpack and leather jacket near the site of the shooting, according to the release

    DNA testing and fingerprints from a Q-Tips box located inside the backpack were linked to Fernandez, prosecutors said.

    Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

     

