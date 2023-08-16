Dodgers continue hot August, extend winning streak to season-high 9 straight with win over Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers seem poised to run away with the NL West, especially if they stay hot through the rest of August.

The Dodgers didn’t need the long ball on Tuesday night in their 6-2 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Instead, the Dodgers pelted the Brewers with a series of singles in a five-run sixth inning that broke open what was a tight ballgame at Dodger Stadium.

The win improved the Dodgers to 13-1 in August, and extended their winning streak to a season-high nine games. It’s the club’s longest win streak since they won 12 in a row last summer. The Dodgers are now a season-best 26 games over .500, too, and they hold a nine-game lead over the rest of the NL West.

After taking a 1-1 tie into the sixth inning, the Dodgers finally took off at the plate. J.D.Martinez got things started with a deep double to left field, which scored Will Smith and got Max Muncy to third.

Kiké Hernández then followed suit with a two-RBI single to score both Muncy and Martinez, which put the Dodgers up 4-1. Miguel Rojas and Mookie Betts each had an RBI single in the inning, too. After 10 batters at the plate, the Dodgers suddenly had a five-run lead.

From there, they simply held on to take the win. The Brewers picked up their final run in the seventh off a Carlos Santana solo home run.

Rookie Bobby Miller got the start for the Dodgers, and allowed just one run in his six innings on the mound in what was his first win since July 22. He had four strikeouts and a walk.

The Brewers had won four games coming into Tuesday night’s contest, including a series sweep of the Chicago White Sox. They lead the NL Central by 3.5 games over the Chicago Cubs.

After their three game series with the Brewers, the Dodgers will host the Miami Marlins before traveling to Cleveland and Boston to close out the month. While it’s just the halfway point of the month, the Dodgers are seemingly unstoppable. And with the Giants having lost seven of their last 10 games, and the rest of the division struggling at or below .500, the NL West may just be the Dodgers’ for the taking.