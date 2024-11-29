National

Dodgers utility man Tommy Edman agrees to 5-year, $74 million extension, per report

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
Tommy Edman had a good first year with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is making sure it gets a few more.

The super-utility man has agreed to a five-year, $74 million contract extension with a sixth-year club option, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. The deal reportedly includes a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money.

