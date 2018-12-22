Dog enters neighbor's home through dog door, kills family pet

VILLE PLATTE, La. - A neighbor’s dog went through a dog-door and killed a family’s dog and injured two others.
Peggy Cavins told KLFY it took a second incident Monday when the neighbor’s dog attacked another of her dogs before it was removed.
“I had my grandchildren here the second time it came,” Cavins told KLFY. “He could have attacked my grandchildren.”
Cavins, who had eight dogs, left them in the backyard as she went to get dinner Dec. 11. When she returned, the neighbor’s pit bull was inside her house, chasing her dogs, KLFY reported.
“There was blood everywhere, I had a dead dog and two injured," she said.
Sheriff’s deputies were called and ticketed the owner. Evangeline Parish does not provide animal control services, so the owner had to take the dog to Lake Charles after the second incident, KLFY reported.
