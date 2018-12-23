0 Dog hit by car, cared for by deputy expected to be OK

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Sometimes, a picture doesn't need 1,000 words to be worth it, because a few simple, powerful ones will do--kindness and compassion.

A recent photo of an Osceola County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck a chord with many on social media.

Carlos Irizzary took the picture while walking his own dog Sunday morning on Royal Palm Drive in Kissimmee.

"This is something that you don't see every day,” he said.

The photo showed a deputy using his own coat to keep an injured dog warm after it was hit by a car.

"It was cold out. She was wet," said Deputy Josh Fiorelli. "She didn't have anyone there so I decided to be that person."

Fiorelli didn't know anyone was looking when he started comforting the dog.

"I know a lot of dogs become defensive when they get hurt. She was not defensive at all. She was acceptive of me trying to pet her and take care of her,” he said.

The dog is being cared for at the Osceola County Animal Shelter and although she’ll need surgery, she’s expected to be OK.

She's scraped up and can't move much, but sometimes she can wag her tail.

The dog has a dislocated leg and the shelter is monitoring her and giving her pain medication. The dog had no collar or microchip, so the shelter is having a hard time finding her owner.

The shelter must wait three days for someone to claim the animal, but if no one comes forward, they’ll give her surgery on Thursday.

Fiorelli hopes the dog will get to go home and that the owner will consider getting the dog a collar or microchip.

"Keep an eye on them. They may only be a part of your life, but you're their whole life,” he said.

