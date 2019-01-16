Dog missing for 9 years reunited with family after canal rescue

RIVERDALE, Calif. - A pet missing for 9 years was reunited with its family after being rescued from a slick canal.
The Press-Enterprise reported that animal control officers responded to a call Monday afternoon about a dog stuck in a canal in Riverside, California, according to Riverside County Department of Animal Services spokesman John Welsh.
Welsh said Officer Denise Westbrook was the first to respond.
“After locating the dog, Westbrook asked for assistance and officers Mary Salazar and Mike Cox responded,” Walsh said. “Lt. James Huffman arrived shortly thereafter and the four officers were able to lead the dog to a location with shorter banks.”
Officers were ale to get a loop around the dog and bring it to safety.
According to KCBS, the dog was reunited with the family because it had a microchip with their information on it.
“We’re excited that it all worked out,” Huffman said.
