0 Dog owner says mail carrier repeatedly pepper-sprayed family pet

SAN DIEGO, Calif. - A father is taking issue with his local postal service after he says a mail carrier has been seen multiple times on video pepper-spraying his dog.

KGTV reported that Alfonso Galindo considers his poodle mix, Pupa, part of the family.

>> Read more trending news

When Galindo found stains on the ground in front of his San Diego, California, home and saw Pupa was stained and had irritated eyes, he looked at his home surveillance video.

The father of two said the mailman can be seen spraying his 7-year-old dog with mace. KGTV reported the video shows the carrier walking up to Galido’s mailbox, past a metal front gate. Pupa is behind the gate.

“You can see the can of mace hanging from his other hand,” Galindo said of the video. “He’s pointing directly at the door, not even close to our mailbox.”

Another camera angle shows Pupa writhing on the ground.

TRENDING NOW:

“The dog is withering in pain,” Galindo said. “Makes me sick to my stomach.”

According to Galindo, past video shows the mail carrier has sprayed Pupa at least 11 times.

“Me and my wife are now concerned,” he said. “This is a family dog. My kids wake up and hug the dog. The dog sleeps inside.”

Galindo told KSWB he is concerned that the pepper spray on the family pet is causing respiratory issues in his children.

“They’re sick to this day. We have countless emergency room visits, urgent care visits,” Galindo said.

Postal carriers are allowed to spray a dog with mace, but only if it attacks. They are also supposed to report the name and address of the customer whose dog is a menace exists.

Galindo has filed a complaint with police and the United States Postal Service.

A USPS spokesperson told KGTV an internal investigation is underway.

“On behalf of the United States Postal Service, we want to apologize to the Galindo family and Pupa,” a statement to KSWB said. “We do not condone our employees behaving in a manner which is not professional and courteous. The appropriate personnel and corrective action will be taken as well as training given to all local letter carriers.”

© 2019 Cox Media Group.