Dog stands on two legs to make room for other commuters on busy train

OAKLAND, Calif. - Four legs are good, but two legs were better on a crowded train Wednesday in California.
To make room for other passengers, an owner with his Great Dane told the large dog to stand, and in an instant, the dog was on two legs, holding on to his owner.
TRENDING NOW:
- Heavy metals found in popular baby foods could cause behavioral issues, report finds
- Avoid low-carb diets if you want to live longer, study suggests
- Girl secretly buys $350 in toys on mom's Amazon account; family turns it into ‘teaching moment'
- VIDEO: 11-year-old boy suffers stroke after complications with chickenpox, report says
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
I was riding BART today when a man and his extremely large Great Dane stepped aboard the train. It was a bit busy, so he told the dog to stand up and the dog flat out STOOD ON TWO LEGS AND RODE THE TRAIN THROUGH THE TRANSBAY TUBE. pic.twitter.com/MuSlN0IeSK— Sean Herron (@seanherron) August 15, 2018
"The entire train was taking pictures and laughing about it. It turned an unhappy commute into a positive experience,” Sean Herron, 28, who shared images of the surreal sight on Twitter, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was definitely not the weirdest thing I've seen on BART, but it was definitely the best thing I've seen on BART. I hope to see the dog again."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}