Dog stands on two legs to make room for other commuters on busy train

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    OAKLAND, Calif. - Four legs are good, but two legs were better on a crowded train Wednesday in California. 

    To make room for other passengers, an owner with his Great Dane told the large dog to stand, and in an instant, the dog was on two legs, holding on to his owner. 

    "The entire train was taking pictures and laughing about it. It turned an unhappy commute into a positive experience,” Sean Herron, 28, who shared images of the surreal sight on Twitter, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "It was definitely not the weirdest thing I've seen on BART, but it was definitely the best thing I've seen on BART. I hope to see the dog again."

     
     

