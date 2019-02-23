Dogs, good Samaritans rescue kids from side of highway

Two children were saved from the side of a highway thanks to their dogs and good Samaritans.
Fla.’s Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office captured the Feb. 16 event on body cam.
Authorities were called when multiple witnesses reported seeing the kids.
At least five good Samaritans stopped to help them, who said their dogs were pushing the kids against the guardrail to keep them away from the road.
Deputies said the children had wandered off from their yard when they were called back inside.
The girl reportedly told deputies she “was trying to chase a rainbow” when they ran off.
Their guardian was unable to chase them due to an ambulatory condition, so he sent his teenage kids to get them while he drove his tractor into the woods.
Deputies said the man “made a diligent effort to locate the children and provide for their welfare, so no criminal charges were pursued.”
