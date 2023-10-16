Dolly Parton will be the halftime performer on Thanksgiving when the Cowboys play the Commanders

Dolly Parton will see everyone on Thanksgiving afternoon.

The legendary country music singer told CBS News' Norah O'Donnell that she will be taking the halftime stage for the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Washington Commanders on Nov. 23. The contest will be played on CBS at 4:30 p.m. ET.

On Monday, Parton teased that she has a lot in store for those who tune in and attend the game at AT&T Stadium.

"We're going to do some stuff that everybody can sing along to," Parton told on "CBS Mornings". "They'll know the songs I'm doing. ... I want people to be surprised and enjoy it."

Thirty minutes after CBS teased the Parton news on social media, the Cowboys announced that Parton would be in Arlington, Texas to perform.

"I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving!" Parton said as she rang a Salvation Army bell.

Can’t wait to see everyone at the @SalvationArmyUS Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show during the @DallasCowboys game. Tune in to @CBSSports November 23, Thanksgiving Day, at 3:30 P.M. CST for a performance that will rock 🎸 pic.twitter.com/Tw1KuYJeFM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) October 16, 2023

Dallas and Washington are both trying to correct course. The Commanders snapped a three-game slide with their win in Atlanta on Sunday, while the Cowboys have lost two of their last three by double digits. Dallas plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Both teams are currently looking up at the Philadelphia Eagles, who just lost its first game of the season and are sitting at 5-1.