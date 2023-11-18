Dolphins RB De'Von Achane activated off IR; will return Sunday vs. Raiders

The Miami Dolphins and their league-leading offense are set to be bolstered by the return of a special rookie running back in Week 11.

De'Von Achane is being activated off injured reserve and take the field on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The 22-year-old missed the last four weeks due to a knee injury, but he's still tied for the league lead in carries over 20 yards with six. He also leads the league in carries over 40 yards, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted as he relayed the news.

Miami opened the 21-day practice window for Achane on Monday, Nov. 13.

This story will be updated.