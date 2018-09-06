Donald Trump Jr. replaces Kaepernick with president in Nike ‘Just Do It' ad

Colin Kaepernick’s black and white portrait is at the center of Nike’s 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign.
The ad features a tight close-up shot of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback and white text that says, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
The image is part of a larger campaign Kaepernick has with the brand.
Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018
The tagline nods to the athlete’s willingness to risk his career when he began sitting, then kneeling during the national anthem at NFL games. The gesture was in protest of and an effort to bring attention to police brutality and racial inequality in America.
Related: WATCH: Colin Kaepernick stars in Nike's 'Just Do It' 30th anniversary commercial
Donald Trump Jr., the son of President Donald Trump, decided to share an image that replaces Kaepernick with his father.
It’s unclear who originally made the image, but in his social media post Wednesday, Trump Jr. captioned it with, “There, fixed it for you. #maga.”
Trump Jr. isn’t the only one to put a spin on the ad. Others have imposed black-and-white photos of celebrities and other subjects with various text in the same style.
