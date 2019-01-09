Donald Trump Jr. says zoo enclosures show 'walls work'

The president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., said Tuesday that zoo enclosures show “walls work” as the partial government shutdown over funding for the president’s border wall continues.
“You know why you can enjoy a day at the zoo?” Trump asked in an Instagram story. “Because walls work.”
The comment drew condemnation on social media.
The son of the President of the United States just compared immigrants seeking asylum to zoo animals.— Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 9, 2019
Good night, America. pic.twitter.com/T7VBCuU36w
Immigrants as caged animals, from the First Son pic.twitter.com/nsAJRASvnM— Emily Jane Fox (@emilyjanefox) January 9, 2019
Not a single one of them has risen to meet the tremendous opportunity they were given as members of the First Family. Not one. Not for a moment.— Mo (@mo_aug3) January 9, 2019
We can enjoy a day at the zoo because there are some animals Jr. hasn't killed.— Molly Callahan (@MollyCallahan11) January 9, 2019
Trump’s Instagram post came on the same day the president argued that a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border is necessary to ensure national security.
“Some have suggested a barrier is immoral. Then why do wealthy politicians build walls, fences and gates around their homes?” the president asked Tuesday night. “They don’t build walls because they hate the people on the outside, but because they love the people on the inside.”
It’s not the first time the younger Trump has faced censure for his social media posts. He was criticized in 2016 after comparing Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles candies.
