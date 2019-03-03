Dramatic rollover hit-and-run crash caught on camera in Florida

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. - A dramatic rollover hit-and-run crash was caught on video in Manatee County, Florida. on Thursday morning.
It happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Sarasota.
According to WFTS, a Kia Sedona van was turning left across traffic into a gas station and collided with an Audi A3 that was traveling north on U.S. 41. The front of the van hit the left rear of the Audi, sending the car flipping across the parking lot of the Lantern Inn & Suites.
The driver of the Audi, 19-year-old Jackson Maxwell Kelley, is in critical condition, according to WFTS.
Authorities are still searching for the driver of the van.
