Draymond Green to reportedly miss at least three weeks as part of his indefinite suspension

Golden State Warriors big man Draymond Green is reportedly expected to miss at least three weeks during his indefinite NBA suspension, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The NBA suspended Green on Dec. 16, a day after he took a swing at Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a 119-116 loss. It was Green's second suspension of the season, the first of which came after Green put Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold.

When the NBA announced Green's latest suspension, the league said Green would "be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play." Neither the league nor league executive Joe Dumars revealed the specifics of those conditions.

It appears some type of counseling, which Green reportedly started, is part of that process, per Charania. League sources would not get into specifics on the type of counseling Green received "out of respect for his privacy," according to The Athletic. If Green were to return after three weeks, he could miss 10 or more games depending on when the NBA opts to reinstate him.

Green has played in just 15 games this season. He's been ejected from three of them and has received two suspensions from the NBA. He's averaging 9.7 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Warriors have stumbled to open the season and sit at 12-14 after 26 games.