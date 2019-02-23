Driver arrested in car with no steering wheel, police say

PUEBLO, Colo. - A Colorado police officer pulled over a slow-moving vehicle Friday morning to find a driver operating the vehicle with hand tools.
Pueblo police Capt. Tom Rummel saw the vehicle around 4 a.m. with its headlights flickering and pulled over, thinking the driver was in distress.
“The driver had the steering wheel in his lap,” Rummel said. “He was trying to drive the car with a pair of vise-grips and appeared to be under the influence of something.”
Other officers arrived and asked the driver if he had any weapons. The driver replied, “I might.”
That is when officers used a stun gun to subdue the man.
He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked driver’s license and resisting arrest.
Just before 4:00 a.m., I saw a car at Northern & Santa Fe. It's headlights & blinkers were going on & off & it was moving very slowly. Thinking it was car trouble, I pulled behind & got out to see if I could help. The driver had the steering wheel in his lap. pic.twitter.com/pFLNwh5Xc7— Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) February 22, 2019
