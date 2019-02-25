  • Driver plunges into giant hole traveling through construction zone

    By: Shelby Lin Erdman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - A driver in Detroit ignored road construction signs and probably wishes he hadn’t.

    >> Read more trending news 

    The signs were there for a reason, according to WXYZ-TV.

    A water main break in the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck caused a massive hole in the road, and the errant driver drove right into it.

    Crews were in the process of fixing the break when the accident happened, WXYZ reported.

    The driver was cited for reckless driving.

    >> Trending: Grandmother, 2 boys escape from car after sinkhole opens

     

     

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories