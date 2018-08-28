  • Driver, police officers covered in paint after pickup goes airborne

    Updated:

    LANCASTER, Pa. - A crash left a driver and responding police officers covered in paint Monday morning in Lancaster.

    Police said the driver of a stolen pickup truck carrying paint drove up a flatbed truck, went airborne and crashed into three cars, PennLive reported.

    The truck ended up on its side, spilling paint all over its interior and onto the road. Several other parked vehicles were hit by debris and paint, police told PennLive.

    “I didn't know where my car was, so we were focused on my co-worker's car and then I looked up the street and I was in total shock when I saw it was my car in the middle, totally dismantled,” Nina Moragne, a witness, told CNN.

    Before officers arrived at the scene, witnesses tried to help the driver, not knowing the truck had been stolen, CNN reported.

    “He was yelling in Spanish and he appeared to not have any major injuries, but we were worried about head trauma and he was really excitable,” Linus Hughes, an EMT who tried to help, told CNN.

    Police officers got paint on them as they arrested the driver, who was covered in wet paint.

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories