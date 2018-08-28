Driver, police officers covered in paint after pickup goes airborne

LANCASTER, Pa. - A crash left a driver and responding police officers covered in paint Monday morning in Lancaster.
Police said the driver of a stolen pickup truck carrying paint drove up a flatbed truck, went airborne and crashed into three cars, PennLive reported.
The truck ended up on its side, spilling paint all over its interior and onto the road. Several other parked vehicles were hit by debris and paint, police told PennLive.
“I didn't know where my car was, so we were focused on my co-worker's car and then I looked up the street and I was in total shock when I saw it was my car in the middle, totally dismantled,” Nina Moragne, a witness, told CNN.
Before officers arrived at the scene, witnesses tried to help the driver, not knowing the truck had been stolen, CNN reported.
“He was yelling in Spanish and he appeared to not have any major injuries, but we were worried about head trauma and he was really excitable,” Linus Hughes, an EMT who tried to help, told CNN.
Police officers got paint on them as they arrested the driver, who was covered in wet paint.
TRENDING NOW:
- 4 Ohio children missing, believed to be in danger
- Police search for man after attempted child abduction in Brownsville
- Man robbed, pistol-whipped while walking in South Side
- RAW VIDEO: Husband reveals baby gender using voice of late father-in-law
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}